Eight more succumb to COVID-19 in Multan

MULTAN: Eight more coronavirus patients died at Nishtar hospital during last 24 hours. According to the hospital officials, Muhammad Nadeem, 50, of Vehari, Hayat Khatoon, 80, of Dera Ghazi Khan, Rukhsana Bibi, 45, of Khanewal, Anwar Bibi, 60, Muhammad Iqbal, 51, Mrs Sikandar, 60, Sughra Bibi, 85 and Muhammad Khalid, 71, tested positive for coronavirus and died at the hospital during treatment. Reportedly, at the moment there are 216 confirmed and suspected coronavirus patients at the hospital. In Multan division some 21 people tested positive for the virus during the last 24 hours out of 616 people and reports of 10, 916 people are being awaited. In Multan district thirteen people tested positive out of 363 people and reports of 7,091 people are being awaited. In Khanewal district five people tested positive for COVID-19 out of 152 people and reports of 752 people are being awaited. In Vehari district two people tested positive for coronavirus and reports of 824 people are being awaited.

MNSUAS, varsities of Uzbekistan to promote educational activities: The Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUAS) and varsities of Uzbeckistan to promote educational activities, joint research on food security, water security, climate change and technology.

It was stated by a spokesman for the MNSUAS on Monday. In this regard a meeting was held at the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Islamabad. The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan AJ Ebak A. Usmanov, the Acting Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan Adam M. Togi, the Acting Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan Bernhard Schicklehg, the Executive Director of the CGSS Khalid Teymour Akram Jafari and MNSUA Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asif Ali Tamgha Imtiaz. Education and research issues were discussed at the meeting, the spokesman said.

Addressing the meeting, Uzbek envoy Aibak A. Usmanaov said the CGSS was playing an important role in uniting Pakistan and Uzbekistan in the field of education. He said he would work closely with the agricultural university. He said that their country has a historical and deep friendly relationship with Pakistan which needs to be further deepened. Faculty and student exchange programs will be expanded in the universities of both the countries. He added that research on wheat, cotton and other crops, modern technology and knowledge will be exchanged to innovate in the field of agriculture.