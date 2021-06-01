Polls to polls planning can never develop country: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said that long-term planning was the foundation of a great nation, adding if you plan from election to election, instead of long term, the nation could never develop.

the government would provide maximum relief to the people in the next budget, keeping in view the improved economic indicators. In this connection, a meeting of the government and party spokespersons was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan in which the political and economic situation of the country was reviewed. Other political issues including budget approval were also discussed.

The spokespersons took the opportunity to congratulate the PM on the improvement in economic indicators. While addressing the forum, the premier said that the economy was moving in the right direction and the spokespersons should inform people about the improvement in the economy.

Meanwhile, while addressing a ceremony, wherein he formally launched Pakistan's first Green Eurobond here, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that in 1960s, Pakistan was making great progress due to its long-term planning. “However, after 1985, the country started going downhill and India overtook us, but the most amazing is the development of Bangladesh,” he pointed out. He said “when East Pakistan was separated from us, we usually heard that we have a burden on us; there is a cyclone, there is destruction and when it was separated, it was said that now Pakistan will develop. But during the last 30 years, Bangladesh has surpassed Pakistan,” he added.

The premier said that the biggest reason for this was that there was no long-term planning of any kind in Pakistan during that period. “We created electricity on short-term planning and maliciously made it the most expensive electricity in the Subcontinent”.

“Our country is one of the 10 countries most affected by global warming; so we need to think about what we can do to improve the lives of the future generations. Instead of leaving for them Pakistan, which will be a source of torment,” he added.

He said, “When the Bhasha and Mohmand dams projects were inaugurated, I had no idea that there would be so much progress in two years, because our biggest weakness is implementation of the projects. “Even if we start the projects, the implementation is very slow and it happens with attitude”. The PM said, “I see in my two-and-a-half years’ tenure that the implementation of many things has been delayed. In the decade of dams, we are going to do what we should have done 50 years ago.” He said that 10 dams would not only generate 10,000MW of electricity but also generate eco-friendly power.

He said that in 1968, Pakistan's economy was ranked fourth in Asia. The countries called Asian Tigers were all far behind Pakistan, and it was believed that Pakistan was going to become the California of Asia.

“Long-term planning is what we invest in our children. It takes a long time to think about where the world is going and why children are not ready for the future in an election period. You have to plan,” he emphasised.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, Green Euro (Indus Bond) was issued for financing of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams and it was issued on the basis of Water and Power Development Authority's stable financial position, instead of state guarantee. The Green Euro, called Indus Bond, has been issued by Wapda to raise $500 million for financing Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan presided over the second BoG meeting of Special Technology Zones Authority. The meeting was briefed about the progress made by the authority during the past four months.

The board approved Special Technology Zones Rules, 2021 during the meeting. The PM was also apprised of the progress on establishment of Islamabad Special Technology Zone. The meeting was informed that leading IT companies including Huawei, Rapidev and Samsung etc., have shown keen interest in availing themselves of business opportunities in the Special Technology Zone. Other zones under consideration include Lahore Knowledge Park, TEVTA Skills Park Lahore, TPL Technology Park Karachi, NED Technology Park Karachi and KP Digital City, Haripur.

The meeting was also briefed about the plans for development of Special Technology Zones in rural sectors of the country, Technical & Vocational Training Institutes/STZA Learning Academy, professional trainings to underprivileged Youth in the field of IT, ITeS & Agri-Tech and human capital development and job creation. The prime minister also directed chairman STZA to ensure expeditious completion of Islamabad Special Technology Zone.