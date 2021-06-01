CM due in Haripur today

HARIPUR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan would visit Haripur today (Tuesday), said Arshad Ayub Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial lawmaker and chairman of the District Development Advisory Committee while talking to newsmen here on Monday.

He said during the day-long visit, the chief minister would be accompanied by KP Minister for Local government Akbar Ayub Khan, senior party leader Yousuf Ayub Khan and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan.

Mahmood Khan would inaugurate different developmental projects including the inauguration of newly constructed Shah Maqsood to Kohala Bala and Pir Sohawa Road, newly constructed Haripur Bypass Road, Ali Khan to Chungi No 11, city Bypass Road, newly constructed buildings of Govt Girls Centennial Model Higher Secondary School for girls, and the newly constructed building of Rescue 1122. He would administer the oath to the elected office bearers of different wings of the PTI and have a media talk at the end of the visit.