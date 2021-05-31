Corona claims six more lives in Multan

MULTAN: Six more people died from coronavirus at the Nishtar Hospital here on Sunday. Focal person for infectious diseases Dr Irfan Arshad said that six patients, Naseem Bibi (65), Sadin Bibi (72), Muhammad Naeem (50), Akhtar (60), Mulazim Hussain (73) and Tariq Hameed (55) died at the ICU of the Nishtar Hospital.

Dr Irfan added that 227 suspected corona patients were brought to the Nishtar Hospital during the last 24 hours and out of which, 81 tested positive and 96 negative while reports of 50 suspected patients were still pending.

Seven obsolete passenger buses impounded: The district administration impounded seven obsolete passenger buses during a special crackdown launched by the concerned departments to check fitness of the vehicles here on Sunday.In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad, the officers of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Motorway, Highways and Transport Department under the supervision of RTA Secretary Rana Mohsin launched the crackdown in the city and checked fitness of various passenger buses. RTA Secretary Rana Mohsin said that the fitness of the buses had been checked through latest vehicles inspection and certification system in which breaks, alignment, suspension, tyres, head lights, smoke and engine sound had been checked during the checking. Rana Mohsin added that DC Ali Shahzad had directed to check every passenger vehicles in order to control road mishaps in the city.

33 citizens fined for not wearing face masks: The district administration imposed fine on 33 citizens for not wearing face masks and sealed four business points over violations of corona standard operating procedure (SOPs) during a crackdown launched here on Sunday. As per directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, the officers launched a crackdown against violators of corona SOPs and imposed fine of Rs 16,500 on 33 citizens over violations of face mask instructions.

The officers checked different markets at night and sealed four business points for violations of government instructions regarding closure of shops at 8pm.