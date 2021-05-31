Terrorist arrested in Gujranwala

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: CTD Gujranwala arrested an alleged terrorist of a banned outfit on Sunday. The terrorist identified as Shahbaz belonged to banned outfit Daish and was living in a rented house near a rice mill on Narowal Road. He intended to target a religious gathering. A CTD team arrested him and recovered explosives, detonators and other material. A case was registered against the terrorist in CTD Gujranwala.