Terrorist arrested in Gujranwala

LAHORE: CTD Gujranwala arrested an alleged terrorist of a banned outfit on Sunday. The terrorist identified as Shahbaz belonged to banned outfit Daish and was living in a rented house near a rice mill on Narowal Road. He intended to target a religious gathering. A CTD team arrested him and recovered explosives, detonators and other material. A case was registered against the terrorist in CTD Gujranwala.