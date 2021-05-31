close
Mon May 31, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2021

Terrorist arrested in Gujranwala

OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2021

LAHORE: CTD Gujranwala arrested an alleged terrorist of a banned outfit on Sunday. The terrorist identified as Shahbaz belonged to banned outfit Daish and was living in a rented house near a rice mill on Narowal Road. He intended to target a religious gathering. A CTD team arrested him and recovered explosives, detonators and other material. A case was registered against the terrorist in CTD Gujranwala.

