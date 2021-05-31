IG directs completion of cops corona vaccination

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said supervisory officers should complete the corona vaccination of the force under personal supervision and corona vaccination of the staff posted in the police offices and field formations besides the district police should be completed as soon as possible.

The DIG Welfare told the IG Punjab that so far 1,8146 officers and personnel aged 50 to 60 years and 19,279 officers and personnel aged 40 to 50 years have been vaccinated against corona.

Scrutiny cell: CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar chaired a meeting of scrutiny cell at the office of SP Investigation City Division here on Sunday.

Khidmat Marakiz: Khidmat Marakiz of Lahore police provided digitised online police related facilities to 90,657 people in the current year.

According to the CCPO Lahore, around 11,219 citizens were issued police character certificates. Similarly, 12,284 people were provided the facilities of general police verification through police facilitation centres. More than 1,500 tenants were registered at the centres and as many as 891 citizens were provided the facility of registration of reports of different lost documents.