Eight go missing after jeep falls into Chitral river

By News Desk

CHITRAL: Authorities were searching for eight people on Sunday after a jeep carrying 10 passengers, including two women, fell into Yarkon River in Upper Chitral. Two people rescued by locals.

According to the police, the jeep met with the accident when the driver lost control over the vehicle while taking a sharp turn and slipped into the Yarkon River near Anuj.

The ill-fated jeep was going from Chitral to Anuj. The search for the missing persons was continuing with the joint efforts of local volunteers and the police.