SCCI services to trader community enumerated

PESHAWAR: The executive member Ghulam Bilal Javid said on Sunday the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) had always served the trader community and would continue to play that role in future as well.

Speaking at a meeting, he said SCCI was ready for all kinds of elections and would win the greater confidence of the business community in future.

Ghulam Bilal Javid said as an executive member of the SCCI he had served the small business community not only amidst the coronavirus pandemic but also during all difficult times.

He put trust in the Businessman Forum Leader Ilyas Ahmad Bilour and the team brought forward by him such as SCCI chief Sherbaz Bilour and the entire executive body which he said had always worked to solve the problems of the community.

Without naming anyone, Ghulam Billal Javid said some community members had launched a campaign to create division among the traders which was a highly lamentable step.

He said those now questioning the SCCI role had not found any fault with it when they were part of this forum in the past.

“I was given full authority during my entire two years tenure and solved the problems of the business community from the SCCI platform in every possible way. Inshaallah, I will continue to perform my role in this forum in future as doors of the SCCI are always open for the business community,” said Ghulam Bilal Javid.