Three more lose life to corona in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Three more COVID-19 patients died in Faisalabad on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the Health Department, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,076 in the district and 24 people tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours. He said 1,103 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors during the same period. He said so far 19,203 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 959. He said 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at DHQ Hospital and 150 beds at the General Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 130 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 45 at the DHQ Hospital and 33 at the General Hospital. Moreover, 520 patients were in home isolation, he added.

Cleanliness programme: Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par programme was under way on the third day in the district. Under the arrangements of Faisalabad Waste Management Company DC Muhammad Ali and MNA Faiz Ullah Kamooka started the Mechanical washing of important roads of the city. CEO FWMC Kashif Raza Awan, GM Operations Col (retd) Emad Iqbal Gul were also present on the occasion.

Talking to reporters, the DC said washing with modern road machinery is an essential part of cleaning week and important highways will be washed in phases. He said the service is being implemented at public doorstep and one hundred percent targets are being ensured. Meanwhile, the DC and the MNA had removed garbage from various alleys on Jaranwala and other busiest roads under the first week of the program on the instructions of the Punjab government. The CEO FWMC said that implementation was ongoing and we are committed to meet the expectations of our citizens. He asked the citizens to identify garbage via mobile app and FWMC would clear the complaints as early as possible.

Meanwhile, the teams of FWMC remained in the field whole day and cleared the garbage.

Three more shopping malls sealed: Three more shopping malls were sealed and Rs 38,000 fine was imposed for violating corona SOPs here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali stated that 1,690 shopping malls, 354 restaurants, 113 private schools, 45 marriage halls, seven private offices, a bus stand and four grocery shops had been sealed and 145 public transport vehicles impounded while 1,002 people, who were walking on highways and public places without facemasks, had been arrested since March 15, 2021.

Corona vaccination: Some 3,791 more citizens and health workers were vaccinated on Saturday. According to District Health Officer Dr Ata ul Moenum, so far 177,356 general public have been administered the first coronavirus dose and 40,854 the second one.