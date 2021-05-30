Eighth grader commits suicide after failing exams

A teenage boy allegedly ended his life after he failed his Grade VIII examinations in Karachi’s Qaimkhani Colony on Saturday.

Ittehad Town police and rescuers reached the boy’s house and took the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The grieving family told police that 15-year-old Ovais, son of Sajid, had hanged himself from a ceiling fan after he was not promoted to Grade IX. An inquiry is going on, with the police investigating the incident from different angles.