Sindh announces head money for 27 dacoits

KARACHI: Following the recommendations of Sindh Police, the Sindh Home Department announced the head money for 27 dacoits, including Washo Banglani, Wajid Kandrani, Bahar Dahani, Nawab Jagirani and others, involved in recent high profile criminal activities, including encounters with police in which several police officials were martyred.

Recommendations were made after a high-level meeting of the Sindh Police authorities regarding decisive operation against the dacoits in the Sukkur Range. The meeting was also attended by the Sukkur Police Range officers. According to the police sources, it was decided in the same meeting that a smart intelligence-based operation would be launched against the dacoits in a couple of days.

Police authorities decided to recommend to the Sindh Home Department to increase the head money of notorious dacoits of the Katcha area of Sukkur Region whose head money has already been announced and also advised for the reward money for other dacoits, who were recently involved in big offences. Police sources further informed that it was also decided to take decisive action against the dacoit gangs of Jhangal Teghani, Jhirik Banglani, Munir Misrani, Sabzoi and Jagirani groups.

Three new sophisticated double-sheet armored personnel carriers (APCs) made by Wah Industries, Taxila, will also be given to the police engaged in the operation, added the same sources.

DIG Larkana Mazhar Nawaz Sheikh and SSP Shikarpur Tanveer Tunio would be jointly in-charges of the operation while Sukkur, Kandhkot Kashmore and Ghotki district police will also participate in the operation and Additional IG Sukkur Range Dr Kamran Fazal and IGP Sindh Mushtaq Mehr will oversee the operation, concluded the same sources.

On the other hand, newly-appointed SSP of Shikarpur Tanvir Tunio requested the IGP Mushtaq Mahar to transfer his nine reliable police officials, including two inspectors, one sub-inspector, three assistant sub-inspectors and others to district Shikarpur from district Shaheed Benazir Abad.