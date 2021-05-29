Tevta, Urban Unit to conduct Skill Mapping Exercise

LAHORE:Tevta has joined hands with Urban Unit to conduct Pakistan's first Skill Mapping Exercise in Punjab.

According to a press release issued here Friday, the Urban Unit in collaboration with Tevta will map the demand and supply of skilled labour district wise to reorganise its courses and institutes according to industry demand. A Tevta spokesperson said the Punjab Skill Mapping Project was one of its kind and a first in Pakistan whereby all current and projected demand of skilled labour would be mapped along with required skill set and mapping of industrial clusters.

The mapping exercise will serve as a tool for evidence-based planning and policy-making. Speaking at a ceremony held in this regard, Tevta Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique termed it as the most important MoU in his tenure as Chairperson of Pakistan's largest skill provider and a breakthrough for evidence-based policy-making in Tevta

UET Senate members: The elections for University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Senate for the teachers’ seats from three cadres, including associate professor, assistant professor and lecturer were held here Friday. The polling started at 9am and concluded at 4pm at the vice-chancellor’s conference room. According to a press release, for the seat of associate professor Dr Muhammad Farooq, M Irfan-ul-Hassan, Dr Qasim Shaukat Khan, Dr Rabia Nazar, Dr Ahmad Shoaib, Dr Ali Hussain Kazmi, Dr Hifsa Shahid and Dr Humayun Ejaz were elected. For the seats of assistant professor and lecturer Dr Zia-ur-Rehman Tahir, Jawad Ahmad, Dr Abdul Ghaffar, Dr Hafiz Farhan Maqbool, Dr Adnan Qamar, Umair Ashraf Khokhar, Tamseela Habib, Nazim Waheed, Dr Muhammad Rizwan Riaz, Dr Syed Asal Ali Gillani, Dr Shama, Dr Izza Anwar, Liaqat Ali Tahir, Dr Amna Zafar and Dr Umbreen-us-Sahar were elected.