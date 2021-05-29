Capital, Rawalpindi log 6 fatalities, 195 new cases

Rawalpindi : As many as 195 new patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in the last 24 hours from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district showing the outbreak is still intense in the region, though the positivity rate of COVID-19 has dropped down to below five per cent.

The virus claimed another six lives from the twin cities that took the death toll from the region to 1,711. It is also alarming that as many as 27 patients belonging to the twin cities have died of the illness in the last week.

In-charge District COVID-19 Cell Rawalpindi Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Jawad Zahid informed ‘The News’ on Friday that as many as 1,634 samples were tested in the district in the last 24 hours of which 61 were turned out to be positive for COVID-19 making the positivity rate as 3.73 per cent.

He added that as many as 30,037 persons have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district in the last two days taking total number of vaccinated persons to 320,407 of which 296,700 are citizens from the general public and 23,707 are healthcare workers.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that the total number of patients so far reported from the twin cities has crossed the figure of 105,000 on Friday.

After another four COVID-19 deaths from the Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours, the death toll reached 958. As many as 47 more patients belonging to the district have been tested positive in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 24,140 of which 22,370 patients have recovered.

According to the district health department Rawalpindi, a total of 57 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 755 patients were in home isolation on Friday.

The virus claimed two more lives from ICT in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the federal capital to 753. The total number of patients so far who tested positive from the federal capital reached 80,927 after confirmation of 148 cases in the last 24 hours. To date, a total of 73,743 patients from ICT have recovered while the number of active cases of the disease has got to 6,431 on Friday.