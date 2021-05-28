Woman raped in Okara

OKARA: A woman was raped at village Dilbagh Rai on Thursday. The wife of Saadi Ahmad was waiting for a vehicle at Satghara Morr, when accused Naveed and his accomplices came in a car gave her lift and near village 33/2R drain Naveed raped her. Satghara police have registered a case.

WOMAN ABDUCTED: A woman was abducted in village 36-A/4L on Thursday. Accused Sanaullah Baloch and his accomplices barged into the house of the parents of Anam Bibi and snatched Rs107,000, and gold jewellery from the family members and kidnapped Anam. Shahbore police have registered a case. Meanwhile, a 12-year-old girl was abducted on Thursday. The daughter of Zakir Hussain, of Chak 16/GD was bringing some articles from the bazaar when accused Mehr Ali and his accomplices kidnapped her. Satghara police have registered a case. In another incident, a woman, her daughter and son were abducted in village Battak, Basirpur, on Thursday.