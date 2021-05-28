Four children injured in Kurram landmine blast

PARACHINAR: Four children sustained injuries when a landmine exploded in Tundai village in Sherzai area in the central part of Kurram tribal district on Thursday.

DPO Tahir Iqbal said that four children identified as Wahid, Kamran, Haroon and Abdul Salam were playing in the field. A landmine exploded when one of the children stepped on the explosive. As a result, all the four children sustained injuries, who were rushed to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Sadda.