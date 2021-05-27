Railways retrieves land in Hyderabad

KARACHI: In an anti-encroachment operation, the Pakistan Railways, Karachi division, has retrieved its land on the Auto Bhan Road in Hyderabad encroached by a petrol pump. The petrol pump, according to a press statement from the Pakistan Railways, was illegally built over 1.28 kanals of railways' land without any permission of the department. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Director Property and Lands of Karachi Division, by the Railways' Police with support from the district police. The Pakistan Railways Police retrieved the land and forfeited the petrol pump. The DS Railways Karachi, Muhammad Hanif Gul, congratulated the officers and staff on the operation. He directed them to intensify the anti-encroachment operations to retrieve the encroached land in Karachi Division.