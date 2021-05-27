close
Thu May 27, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
May 27, 2021

Chaudhry Nisar sworn in as MPA after two years

Top Story

A
APP
May 27, 2021

LAHORE: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan took oath as MPA in the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday.

The oath was administered by acting speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari. It is pertinent to mention here that Nisar was elected from PP-10 (Rawalpindi) as an independent candidate in 2018 general election but he did not take oath for almost three years.

Latest News

More From Top Story