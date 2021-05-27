Chaudhry Nisar sworn in as MPA after two years

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan took oath as MPA in the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday.
The oath was administered by acting speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari. It is pertinent to mention here that Nisar was elected from PP-10 (Rawalpindi) as an independent candidate in 2018 general election but he did not take oath for almost three years.