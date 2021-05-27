IT Park inaugurated

Islamabad : Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Syed Amin ul Haque accompanied by the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Suh Sangpyo inaugurated the Islamabad Technology Park here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Suh Sangpyo commented that IT Park constructions are key projects of the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF). In 2019, Korea signed the framework agreement with Pakistan to provide $500 million of EDCF loans that give financial space for the construction of infrastructure in Pakistan.

Today we witness together a tangible outcome of EDCF projects. Islamabad IT Park will be a landmark in strong ties between Korea and Pakistan.

Korea is ready to support Pakistan's own IT capacity reinforcement with a longterm perspective, such as capacity building, infrastructure and technology development.

Suh Sangpyo remarked that the construction of this Islamabad IT Park will provide a business-friendly environment for Pakistani small and medium IT companies.

Syed Amin ul Haque conveyed gratitude to the Korean government and the Korean ambassador to Islamabad for their full support in the construction of the IT Park.

Syed Amin ul Haque further shared that the state-of-the-art IT Park project will be completed in 30 months and stated that the inauguration of this Park is another positive step towards the achievement of the Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of a Digital Pakistan.