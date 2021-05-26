close
Wed May 26, 2021

JK
Jamal Khurshid
May 26, 2021

False declaration case: ECP files appeal against acquittal of Murad Ali Shah, SHC told

JK
Jamal Khurshid
May 26, 2021

KARACHI: The appeal against acquittal of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on account of false declaration before the Election Commission of Pakistan with regard to his dual citizenship during the 2008 elections was filed before the Sindh High Court, the Election Commission of Pakistan told the SHC on Tuesday.

Filing comments on a petition seeking disqualification of Chief Minster Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah from the provincial assembly constituency, the ECP submitted that Murad Ali Shah had contested the general election in 2008 and declared as returned candidate while he was holding dual nationality. The ECP’s special secretary submitted that CM Murad Ali Shah after the SC’s judgment on dual nationality opted resignation from the provincial assembly seat instead of filing a declaration before the ECP that he was holder of dual citizenship.

