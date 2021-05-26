Two POs among 11 arrested in Hangu search operation

HANGU: The police arrested 10 criminals, including two proclaimed offenders, three drug peddlers and a facilitator, and seized weapons during search and strike operation at the Doaba adjoining areas on Tuesday.

The police said that they along with personnel of Elite Force and ladies police launched a search and strike operation at the adjacent areas of Doaba, including Tora Ghundi, Naryab, Tora Wari and others early in the day.

They said that 10 criminals, including two proclaimed offenders, three drug peddlers and a facilitator were arrested during the action.

The police also recovered two hand-grenades, three pistols, two rifles, 1720 gram Ice, 1050 gram charas and dozens of cartridges from arrested criminals.

Meanwhile, the police foiled arms smuggling bid and seized two Kalashnikovs and 1,800 cartridges during checking at Abdul Ali Check-post in Hangu city.

The alleged gunrunner identified as Tariq Khan, a resident of Mamozai in Kohat, was arrested and his vehicle was impounded. The weapons, the police said, were being smuggled to Kohat from Orakzai tribal district.