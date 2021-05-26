Army top brass hopes Afghan soil would not be used against Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: The corps commanders of the Pakistan Army took “serious note” of recent cross-border firing incidents along the Pak-Afghan border as they expressed hope Afghan soil would not be used against Pakistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The remarks were made during a Corps Commanders Conference, chaired by Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters on Tuesday.

According to the ISPR, the participants took a comprehensive review of global, regional and domestic security environment with a particular focus on the situation along borders, especially the Line of Control, (LOC), the Working Boundary and the Pak-Afghan Border. The forum was apprised of the evolving operational imperatives and corresponding strategy to meet upcoming challenges.

Gen Bajwa expressed satisfaction over the Army’s operational readiness in view of the emerging security threats.

While reviewing recent developments in the Afghan peace process, and its attendant effects on security situation, especially along Pak-Afghan border, the forum reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for regional peace and stability.

Taking serious note of the recent cross-border firing incidents from Afghanistan and the regrouping of terrorist leadership outfits across (the border), the forum expressed hope that Afghanistan soil will not be used against Pakistan.

In light of the emerging regional security situation, Pakistan has taken effective border control management measures, and the same is expected from Afghanistan to deny any space to spoilers of peace, the forum reiterated.

The forum also especially reviewed the situation in newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and called for fast-paced socioeconomic development of these areas to capitalise on hard earned peace to bring enduring stability.

The Army chief appreciated the formations for their all-out support to the civil administration amidst the ongoing third wave of Covid-19 that has contributed to significant reduction in the spread of pandemic and controlling its adverse effects, the statement concluded.