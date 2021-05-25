Man seeks arrest of son’s killers

PESHAWAR: A resident of Swabi has appealed to the police authorities to provide him justice by taking action against the powerful killers of his only son.

Speaking at a news conference here on Monday, Anwar Ali asked the inspector general of police to order the local police to take action against the influential criminals.He alleged that the accused were now hurling threats at him after taking the life of his son in the holy month of Ramazan. Flanked by his relatives, he said that he had got registered a murder case against the accused but the police were reluctant to take action against them.