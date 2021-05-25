102 more recover from coronavirus in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The total number of recovered patients reached 4,478 after 102 more Covid-19 infected persons defeated the disease in the district on Monday.

An official said that strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) was yielding results as only one person reported positive for the coronavirus. He said that the total number of coronavirus patients was now 5,177. The official added that active cases of coronavirus were 597 while 102 had lost lives to the viral infection in the district so far.

He appealed to the people to follow SOPs in letter and spirit to stem the spiral of Covid-19 pandemic and save precious lives. Meanwhile, the district administration also sealed 16 more shops and imposed heavy fine on owners of 10 other shops for violating SOPs against the virus.