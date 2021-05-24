Proposed tax on pensions would push people to brink: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday said that despite soul crushing inflation and rapidly increasing poverty levels, the PTI-led federal government is preparing to levy taxes on the pensions of the retired employees.

In a statement, Bilawal said the PPP was determined to protect the rights of pensioners and that it rejects any scheme that would seek to tax them. He said the proposed 10 percent tax on pensions in next budget would only push people further to the brink.

"The powers that foisted an incredibly inept government and prime minister on the country have done a great disservice to the country and its future," he added.