Mon May 24, 2021
BR
Bureau report
May 24, 2021

Govt employees to stage protest on May 27

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: All Government Employees Grand Alliance has decided to stage a big demonstration on May 27 to press the government for accepting their demands.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the alliance, which was also attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Professors and Lecturers Association’s president Abdul Hameed Afridi. In a statement, Hameed Afridi said that college teachers would gather at government college Peshawar and they would join the main protest in a big procession. He said that the leading demands of government employees were provision of 25 percent allowance, increase in salaries with proportion to hike in prices and revision of pay scale.

