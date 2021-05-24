‘IAEA cannot have access to Iran’s nuke cameras records’

close
Mon May 24, 2021
TEHRAN: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammed Baqer Qalibaf said on Sunday that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) now cannot have access to the records from the cameras monitoring Iran's nuclear activities, official IRNA news agency reported.

"We are determined to implement the law of Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions (SAPCS) ... according to (the parliament's) approvals," Qalibaf said. On Feb. 23, Iran halted the implementation of the Additional Protocol to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) according to the SAPCS that mandates Iran's executive branch to stop implementing the additional protocol, as the US anti-Iran sanctions were not lifted.

