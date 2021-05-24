29 patients die from COVID-19

LAHORE:As many as 29 patients died of COVID-19 and another 901 positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Sunday, the toll of fatalities was raised to 9,768 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 333,958 in the province.

After 9,768 fatalities and recovery of a total of 300,439 patients so far, as many as 23,751 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different public and private hospitals.

Meanwhile, around 285256 corona patients are recovered in the public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments, while 1420 patients are recovered during the last 24 hours. This was disclosed by Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan Secretary Specialized Healthcare Punjab Sunday.