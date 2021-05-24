BFA urges stakeholders to save Pak football from further damage

KARACHI: Balochistan Football Association (BFA) on Sunday appealed to all major stakeholders of Pakistan football, especially Malik Amir Dogar and Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah, to come forward and save the game further damage.

The association held a meeting, which was chaired by former BFA president Abdur Rauf Natozai. Former BFA General Secretary Haji Saeed Tikko was also present on the occasion.

The association asked all the stakeholders to prove themselves real football lovers and show loyalty to football only instead of expressing loyalty to any group.

The BFA also appealed to the Normalisation Committee chairman Haroon Malik to help Pakistan football by using his links with FIFA and announce the elections roadmap as soon as possible.

“Stakeholders of Balochistan will extend full support to you,” the BFA told Haroon.

Pakistan football is in dire straits these days. FIFA Congress the other day ratified Pakistan’s suspension. The Ashfaq group a few days ago released audio recordings of the conversations of some main actors, including NC, accusing them of manipulating the PFF elections.

The disclosure has affected the mediation effort of the federal minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza who has been holding meetings with stakeholders for quite some time to reach an amicable solution to the dispute created following the occupation of the PFF headquarters by the Ashfaq group.

When asked about this issue, Haji Saeed Tikko said that dialogue should continue. “I think dialogue is the only way through which this issue can be resolved,” Haji Saeed told ‘The News’.

He said that it would be better for FIFA to bring a consensus candidate as NC chairman.