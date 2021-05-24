close
Mon May 24, 2021
Education woes

Newspost

 
More than 20 million children are out of school in Pakistan – close to two million in Balochistan. The provincial government hasn’t built schools in villages of Balochistan. A majority of people are from low-income households. They cannot afford to send their children to private schools.

The government should take urgent steps and build schools in remote areas and villages.

Hasnain Jalani

Singanisar

