Education woes

More than 20 million children are out of school in Pakistan – close to two million in Balochistan. The provincial government hasn’t built schools in villages of Balochistan. A majority of people are from low-income households. They cannot afford to send their children to private schools.
The government should take urgent steps and build schools in remote areas and villages.
Hasnain Jalani
Singanisar