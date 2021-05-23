Road maintenance unthinkable without VIP demand

Three months ago, I saw a round hole in the main road of Imran Khan Avenue, Scheme III Chaklala. It had a depth of a small drain. A closer examination revealed that right in the center of this depression was a concentric piece of iron. Perhaps, a sewer cave-in,” says Qurban Ali.

“Yes the road looked like carpeted recently and the road-roller had apparently done the trick. A couple of automobiles and the overnight rain had lent it the respectability of a shallow drain,” says Zamir Haider.

“As a concerned citizen, I rang up the works department. The person, who received my call after the bell had rung for about a minute, almost laughed when I told him the problem. An accident could happen at any moment. “It is the road department and not the works department”, said he, as he hung up,” says Adeem Hussain.

“I felt like a real dejected person. I rang up the concerned department. Nothing happened for a couple of days. I then rang up the higher-ups. That did the trick, and I found the next morning that the area had been fenced for repair,” adds Adeem.

Gulfam Ali says, “Nothing further happened. I also rang up the official. The road cannot be repaired soon because of the shortage of staff”, said the man from the other end. “But you are not going to make the road, it is just repairing a cave-in,” I said. He promised to examine the matter in the light of fresh facts.

Another fortnight passed and the drain depth appeared deeper. Zaamin Abbas, another resident, rang up again. “The matter has been reconsidered and it has been agreed to repair the road. The man informed Zaamin.

Qaim Raza says, “What happened, I enquired after a week, as the pit was now lusting to expand further.” The man said, “Aren’t you aware of the procedure? Quotations have to be invited and then the lowest bid, consistent with the technical and other parameters, has to be accepted. As it will be a minor work, it will have to be clubbed with similar works under the law.” “My God, that means we will wait for half a dozen road pits to come up,” reacted Qaim.

A fortnight passed, residents became fed up with the whole tale of the drain-like hole. As citizens, they had done all they could. The hole had now become wider.

It was two weeks later that a friend visited the area and told residents of feverish activity on the road. I checked. A small army of men was there with all their tools. On query, I came to know that as the car of a VIP was damaged, he demanded to level up the pit soon.