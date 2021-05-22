Adulterated milk seized in Haripur

HARIPUR: The officials of Livestock and Halal Food Safety departments during a joint action seized and confiscated adulterated milk, official sources said on Friday.

On growing public complaint, Ahsan Iqbal Food Safety Officer and Dr Akhtar Pervez of Livestock Department carried out spot testing of fresh milk being brought to Haripur city from the villages across the River Daur on Chapper Road. While conducting purity tests on the mobile laboratory, the officials found 120 liters of fresh milk not fit for human health and adulterated with chemicals and unhygienic water.

Meanwhile, the strike of the butchers entered its second day here on Friday.

They went on strike on Thursday, refusing to sell the mutton and beef at the rate fixed by local administration. According to official sources, the district administration had fixed mutton’s per kg rate as Rs650.