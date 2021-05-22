UET to offer free education to Palestinian students

LAHORE: In the backdrop of Pakistan-Palestine close relationships and recent situation in Gaza, UET Vice-Chancellor called the Palestinian students of the university for a meeting.

According to a press release, UET VC Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar along with Registrar Muhammad Asif, Senior Warden Dr Muhammad Mushtaq and Chairperson Chemical Engineering Dr Saima inquired about the wellbeing and health of their families back in Palestine. They informed the students that the university would offer free education to the Palestinian students at Master and PhD level. The meeting was followed by a lunch.