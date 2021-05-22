close
Sat May 22, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2021

Chaudhry Shujaat, Pervaiz Elahi call for support to Palestinians

Lahore

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Q President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi have stressed on the Muslims to help Palestinians. They said, "Palestinians are our Kalima-reciting Muslim brethren and it is our duty to help them."

Pervaiz Elahi said that all members of the Punjab Assembly, including he, will deposit their salaries in the relief fund to help the Palestinian people. Ch Shujaat Hussain said his party ministers, assembly members and senators will also deposit their salaries in the relief fund. The PML-Q leaders appealed to all the people, leaders and workers of their party to help their Palestinians. In this regard, the Bait-ul-Salam organisation, which has its reach up to Palestine, should extend its hand in this good deed, they said.

