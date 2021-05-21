Raja Riaz says Buzdar ready to address their grievances

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is ready to address the reservations of the Jahangir Tareen group, member of National Assembly (MNA) Raja Riaz claimed Thursday, Geo News report.

Riaz claimed CM House Punjab had contacted him and said that he expects to meet the chief minister soon.

The development comes just a day after PTI leader Jahangir Tareen had announced a separate group in the Punjab Assembly in response to the "revenge tactics" employed against him and his supporters, clarifying that the group is still a part of the party.

The group's parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly, Saeed Akbar, is set to address the floor of the house tomorrow and will inform the assembly about the "retaliatory actions" taken against the Tareen group, sources said.

Yesterday, Tareen had said his supporters had decided to form a separate group after the Punjab government initiated "revenge" against his supporters.

Tareen, however, quickly denied reports he was forming a forward bloc in the party. "We were part of the PTI, we are part of the PTI and we will continue to remain part of the PTI," he announced, outside the banking court where he had appeared for a hearing.