Police arrest 15 accused, recover narcotics, weapons from them

SARGODHA: Police Wednesday arrested fifteen accused and recovered narcotics, weapons from them. Police arrested M Waqas, M Amjad, Ameer Ali, Tanveer, Ramzan, Sanwal, Irshaad Hussain, Khurram Shehzad and others and recovered 2.59 kg hashish, 30 litre liquor, seven pistols, two shotguns and a pistol 9mm from their possession.