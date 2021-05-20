close
Thu May 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 20, 2021

Police arrest 15 accused, recover narcotics, weapons from them

National

 
May 20, 2021

SARGODHA: Police Wednesday arrested fifteen accused and recovered narcotics, weapons from them. Police arrested M Waqas, M Amjad, Ameer Ali, Tanveer, Ramzan, Sanwal, Irshaad Hussain, Khurram Shehzad and others and recovered 2.59 kg hashish, 30 litre liquor, seven pistols, two shotguns and a pistol 9mm from their possession.

Latest News

More From Pakistan