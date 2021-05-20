Ghotki Police recover three abducted persons from Katcha area

SUKKUR: The police recovered three abductees after a brief encounter with criminals on Wednesday in the Katcha area of Ravanti in Ghotki.Reports said SSP Ghotki Umar Tufail claimed that the local police had launched an operation against the criminals throughout the district. He said when the police party reached near the Katcha area of Ravanti in Ghotki, the criminals opened fire that was retaliated. Later, the criminals managed to escape and left three abductees, Salim Lakhan, Sadoro and Habibullah Lakhani, behind. The SSP said the police set the criminals hideouts on fire during the operation and removed all the hurdles, resolving that the operation would continue till the elimination of the last criminal.

Meanwhile, the IGP Sindh ordered the SSP Shikarpur to ensure safe recovery of 10 abducted, who were kidnapped for ransom. It may be mentioned that the law and order situation in Shikarpur, Kashmore-Kandhkot and Jacobabad is poor as criminals are carrying out their activities without any hurdles, especially the incidents of kidnapping for ransom were creating panic among the residents.