First free mobile restaurant launched in Islamabad

Islamabad: The first free mobile restaurant to provide 3-time meal services to the needy and indigent population of Islamabad has started its services outside Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) here on Wednesday.

The world’s largest free mobile restaurant services would be jointly provided by AAA Associates, a leading group of companies, and JDC Foundation (Jafaria Disaster Management Cell).

The launching ceremony of first free mobile restaurant in Islamabad has been graced by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari.

Speaking on the occasion Qadri appreciated JDC for launching mobile restaurant in Islamabad. Both the dignitaries praised the initiative of AAA Associates & JDC for arranging the free mobile restaurant as it compliments government’s vision of ‘hunger free Pakistan.’

The Initiative resonate with Prime Minister Imran Khan vision to eradicate hunger by providing free food and shelter to deprived section of our society. The free food program initiative has been extended to underprivileged population of Islamabad and Rawalpindi after successful operations in Karachi. The multi-wheeler food-loaded vehicle will be utilised to make good quality and hygienically cooked food reachable to everyone throughout the whole year. It can provide 3 times meals for 15,000 people on daily basis.

The visitors will be served with variety of Food and beverages prepared by a team of professional chefs to serve the deprived community in the most dignified manner. The facility not only serves the visitors with variety of dishes but also allow them to take food for their families at home.

During the tour of the free mobile restaurant in Islamabad, JDC chairperson Syed Zafar Abbas Jafri showed his gratitude for this partnership with AAA Associates to become part of this great cause and promise to continue his struggle to support oppressed communities of the society in whatever way he can.

Speaking on the occasion, AAA Associates Managing Director Lt. Col (r) Shahzad Ali Kiani stated that ‘We feel honoured to be part of such a noble cause that provides us with an opportunity to serve humanity.’

AAA Associates has been in forefront of reaching out to deprived communities in time of need. As we have grown to a leading group of companies of Pakistan, we take it as our responsibility to bring prosperity within our community especially those who have been neglected overtime. We’ll continue our support to bring an end to hunger in Pakistan.

AAA Chairman Shiekh Fawad Bashir also shares his views AAA Associates was created with an aim to revolutionise the industry by creating such business units that are profitable and at the same time socially responsible towards their community. We intend to create a culture in which a business community is equally sensitive towards well-being of their surroundings and not limited in profit making practices.

I’m glad we are heading towards the right direction and this collaboration with JDC will be a step towards our ambition of socially responsible Business community of Pakistan Earlier, AAA associates with collaboration of RCCI had arranged daily ‘Iftar’ for 500 people throughoutRamazan to feed the indigent population of the twin cities with dignity and

respect.