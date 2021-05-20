LHC seeks govt reply for not letting Shahbaz go abroad

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought a written reply from the federal government by May 26 on a plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML N) President Shahbaz Sharif who was not allowed by immigration authorities to travel abroad.

During the hearing, the deputy attorney general was asked to attend the next proceedings. Justice Ali Baqir Najfi remarked that Shahbaz was allowed to travel abroad for only one time. The PML-N leader’s lawyer, Azam Nazeer Tarar, expressed concerns over federation’s move to stop his client at airport and termed it disappointing.

The counsel said Shahbaz wanted to go abroad for medical checkup, adding: “The system will be disturbed if the government continues to treat judicial order in this way”.