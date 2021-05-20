4 held for carrying illegal weapons

Rawalpindi : Police have arrested four persons and recovered illegal weapons from their possession here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

Rata Amral Police arrested a accused namely Sahil Khan and recovered one pistol of 30-bore from his possession, while Waris Khan Police arrested Imtiaz Masih and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his custody.

Similarly, Newtown Police arrested Abid and recovered one pistol of 30-bore from his possession.

During course of action, Gujjar Khan Police arrested Adnan Khan and recovered 1 pistol of 30-bore from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police teams and directed them to expedite the operations against those possessing illegal weapons.

Meanwhile, Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who was wanted in cheque dishonor case in the jurisdiction of Murree Police Station.

The arrested proclaimed offender was identified as Sajjad Ali who was wanted to police from 2018.SP Potohar commended police team for arresting proclaimed offender adding that strict action should be taken against such anti-social elements.