Decision to confiscate Nawaz property challenged in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Three petitions against an accountability court decision in the Toshakhana corruption reference to confiscate the property of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif were filed in the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday.

The petitioners Iqbal Barkat, Aslam Aziz and Ashraf Malik in their pleas made the Accountability Court Islamabad, the deputy commissioners of Lahore and Sheikhupura, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and others as respondents. Iqbal Barkat adopted the stance that House No 135, Upper Mall, Lahore, belongs to Ittefaq Group, which is jointly owned by Mian Muhammad Sharif, Mian Muhammad Shafi, Mian Mirajuddin, Mian Barkat Ali, Mian Abdul Aziz and Mian Idrees Bashir.

Muhammad Ashraf, in his plea, stated that the Sheikhupura administration had fixed May 20 for auction of the confiscated property of Nawaz Sharif. He claimed that he had already purchased 88 Kanals from Nawaz Sharif against Rs 75 million. However, the deed could not be implemented due to the arrest of the former prime minister. He said he had approached a civil court in that regard.

Aslam Aziz, in his petition, said the district administration is auctioning 105 Kanals, on which he had invested heavy amount for an agriculture project. The amount invested would be wasted if the land is auctioned.

The petitioners prayed to the court to set aside the accountability court’s decision of confiscation and auction of the above-mentioned properties.