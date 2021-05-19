Israeli barbarity against innocent Palestinians: Asad Qaiser contacts Iran assembly’s speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser continued his initiative on Tuesday to make contacts with speakers of parliaments of member countries of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to highlight Israeli barbarity and cruelty against innocent Palestinians.

On Tuesday, NA Speaker made a telephonic contact with his Iranian counterpart Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

As earlier on Monday, NA Speaker Asad Qaisar had made a telephonic contact with his Turkish counterpart Speaker of Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop on the issue of Israeli barbarity and cruelty against innocent Palestinians.

Asad Qaisar, while talking to Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said that barbarity and cruelty against innocent Palestinians must be halted immediately. He stressed on the need of unity especially among Muslim countries to highlight this Israel terrorism against innocent civilians. “Such oppression and tyranny is condemnable in every possible term,” he said.

Asad Qaiser mentioned that he had written letters to all OIC members to highlight Israel barbarity. He informed his counterpart that National Assembly of Pakistan has unanimously adopted resolution against Israeli oppression and this also demanded from international organisation and UNO to immediately stop this aggression.

He expressed his sadness over the silence of all champions of basic human rights. He said that Iran has pivotal role to play to bring unanimous action against Israel.

He also invited his counterpart for participation in seminar of Parliamentary Assembly for Economic Cooperation which is going to be held in the last week of May 2021.

Iranian Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also agreed with the proposal of NA Speaker for bringing unity among Muslim countries. He also resolved that Iran would continue to play its role for resolution of challenges faced by all Muslim countries.

He also praised that unanimous resolution by Pakistan must be followed by other Muslim countries.