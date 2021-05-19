UoP teachers threaten to launch protest

PESHAWAR: The teaching fraternity of the University of Peshawar on Tuesday set a three-day deadline for the vice-chancellor to hold a meeting with their representatives regarding the pressing problems being faced by the university, otherwise, they would launch a protest drive from next week.

The decision was made in the executive body meeting of Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) held here with its president Dr Fazle Nasir in the chair. The meeting discussed that the problems in the university have been intensified and multiplied due the rude and stubborn attitude of vice chancellor Dr Mohammad Idrees.

The participants of the meeting said that the vice chancellor deliberately cancelled meetings with deans and heads of departments. They said that the non-payment of teaching bills, issues related to Bara Gali campus, administrative and financial crisis needed early resolution but the university administration was the least bothered about them.