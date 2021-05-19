Action against tinted glasses, non-pattern number plates ordered

Islamabad : Inspector-General Police Islamabad, Qazi Jamilur Rehman has ordered action against vehicles with tinted glasses, fancy and non-pattern number plates in the capital city.

The action has also been ordered against those preparing such number plates and vendors, according to the officials.

According to the details, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have challaned 2,835 vehicle for violating traffic rules and imposed fine of Rs0.849 million. The ITP has intensified action against fancy and non-pattern number plates. Moreover, IGP Islamabad has said that during the last two days, ITP issued 34 challan tickets to driver found over speeding, 126 found without seatbelt, 37 using mobile phone while driving, 543 without helmets, 69 for lane violation, 581 for having fancy and non-pattern number plates, 323 for tinted glasses, 19 for using illegal headlights and illegal parking, 228 for violation of Corona SOPs while 1,208 tickets were issued for miscellaneous violations like signal violation, overloading, picking passengers on non-stop points, over-loading, rude behavior with passenger, driving unregistered vehicles and incomplete routes.

During the last two days, ITP issued challan tickets to 2,835 vehicles for miscellaneous traffic violations and imposed a total fine of Rs849,000 while emergency help was provided to 237 citizens who sought assistance.

While appreciating the Islamabad Traffic Police performance, the IG said that the efforts of the officers and Jawans have helped significantly reduce the number of fatal accidents.