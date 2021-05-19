close
Wed May 19, 2021
Italy intercepts 400 kilos of cocaine bound for Kosovo

World

Rome: Italian border police said on Tuesday they seized more than 400 kilogrammes of cocaine from South America in a joint operation with Kosovar and Albanian authorities. The drugs, with an estimated market value of more than 100 million euros ($122 million), were first detected at the port of Gioia Tauro, in the southern Italian region of Calabria.

