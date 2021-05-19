Italy intercepts 400 kilos of cocaine bound for Kosovo

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rome: Italian border police said on Tuesday they seized more than 400 kilogrammes of cocaine from South America in a joint operation with Kosovar and Albanian authorities. The drugs, with an estimated market value of more than 100 million euros ($122 million), were first detected at the port of Gioia Tauro, in the southern Italian region of Calabria.