close
Tue May 18, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2021

High-speed internet connectivity at K2 Base Camp

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2021

ISLAMABAD: In line with the government’s vision of promoting tourism across the country, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the telecom operators are focusing on improving telecommunication services in areas full of tourism potential.

To provide better communication facilities to the mountaineers and trekkers, a 4G Base Transceiver Station (BTS) has been installed at K2 Base camp area of Concordia. The site has been named as Ali Sadpara in the memory of late mountaineer. Site has been made operational by the Special Communication Organisation (SCO) to ensure communication facilities at the world’s second tallest peak K2 base camp. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan during his recent visit to Gilgit-Baltistan.

The mobile coverage and internet access will prove to be pivotal for mountaineers and trekking groups to stay connected with their families and assist in emergency situations. It will also help promote adventure tourism and weather monitoring. It is an evidence of government, regulator and operators’ efforts to provide better communication facilities in every nook and corner of the country.

Latest News

More From Pakistan