Body of female social activist found in Hyderabad

SUKKUR: The body of a female social activist was recovered from her home in Civil Lines area of Hyderabad.Reports said the body of a woman social activist, identified as Fatima Jatoi, was recovered from her home in Civil Lines in Hyderabad. The police shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed her body to her family. The police said an investigation was underway. Sources said it was a case of suicide.