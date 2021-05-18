close
Tue May 18, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2021

Body of female social activist found in Hyderabad

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2021

SUKKUR: The body of a female social activist was recovered from her home in Civil Lines area of Hyderabad.Reports said the body of a woman social activist, identified as Fatima Jatoi, was recovered from her home in Civil Lines in Hyderabad. The police shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed her body to her family. The police said an investigation was underway. Sources said it was a case of suicide.

Latest News

More From Pakistan