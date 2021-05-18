Javed Hashmi claims police demolished his house

MULTAN: Heavy contingents of police early Monday morning started demolishing four walls of the house of PML-N senior leader Javed Hashmi in Makhdoom Rashid area after cordoning off routes leading to his house.

It is pertinent to mention that Javed Hashmi criticised military while addressing a press conference at his residence three weeks ago. Hashmi condemned the police action against him and said the government was muzzling his voice.

“I have been living in my ancestral house for the last 40 years and the police demolished my house without presenting any notice or legal proceedings. “The police action sent him a message to stop criticising the government otherwise prepare for the dire consequences,” he added. He said the coalition government has been badly knocked down and is using state power against political rivals. He said police sealed all routes leading to his house for 3-4 hours and nobody was allowed to enter. Police continued demolishing his house, he added. When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad rejected Javed Hashmi’s allegations of demolishing his house. He said a part of Hashmi’s house is built on Auqaf Department’s land but his house was not demolished. He said Hashmi’s claims were baseless regarding demolishing of his house. An official of the Auqaf Department said Javed Hashmi was going to construct a marriage hall at his residence on state land but the administration foiled his attempt.