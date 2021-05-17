close
May 17, 2021
A
APP
May 17, 2021

10 injured in Sahiwal brawl

National

SAHIWAL: Ten persons were injured in a brawl that occurred near a town of Yusufwala. Two groups attacked each other to settle a property dispute. As a result, 10 persons, including women, received injuries. The injured people were taken to a hospital. The police rushed to the site and started investigation.

