10 injured in Sahiwal brawl

SAHIWAL: Ten persons were injured in a brawl that occurred near a town of Yusufwala. Two groups attacked each other to settle a property dispute. As a result, 10 persons, including women, received injuries. The injured people were taken to a hospital. The police rushed to the site and started investigation.