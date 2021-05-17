Corona claims nine more lives in Multan

MULTAN: Nine more COVID-19 patients died in Nishtar Hospital. Nishtar Hospital focal person for infectious diseases Dr Irfan Arshad said that nine patients, including Nusrat Bibi (38), Kausar (62), Salma Hafeez (65), Nazar Hussain (85), Ramzan (41), Nazar Muhammad (65) and Muhammad Ramzan (65) hailing from Multan, Dur-e-Samin (70) from Khanewal, Kareem Bibi from Vehari and Sughran Bibi from Gujrat, died in the hospital.

Dr Irfan added that 242 suspected corona patients were brought to Nishtar Hospital in the last 24 hours out of whom 103 tested positive and 50 negative while reports of 89 suspected patients were yet to come.

83.7pc wheat procurement target achieved: The Food Department has procured 534,446 metric ton wheat against the set target of 638,507 metric ton across the division which is 83.7 percent.

Total 589,202 metric ton gunny bags were also distributed among the wheat growers so far which was 92.3 percent of the total target. According to Food Department official sources, the disbursement of the gunny bags and procurement of wheat on fixed price of Rs 1,800 per mound was under way in a transparent manner across the division.

All facilities were being extended to the wheat growers at procurement centres while implementation on corona SOPs also being ensured.

The Food Department has distributed 170,416 metric ton gunny bags which was 92.3 percent of the total target and procured 157,820 metric ton wheat so far in Multan district. Similarly, 89,205 metric ton gunny bags were distributed in Lodhran with 93.2 percent ratio and 86,140 metric ton wheat procured, 98,891 metric ton gunny bags distributed in Vehari so far with 77.1 percent of the total target and 86,839 metric ton wheat procured so far.

Likewise, 230,691 metric ton gunny bags were distributed in Khanewal district while 203,648 metric ton wheat was also procured. The wheat procurement drive would continue till achieving the set target, the sources concluded.

Beautification: PHA Director General Syed Shafqat Raza said that all possible resources were being utilised for the beautification of the city.

He said that the tree plantation was a noble cause and urged the people from all walks of life to plant saplings during the drive. The DG Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) expressed these views while visiting greenbelts during Eid days on the directions of Commissioner Multan Javed Akhtar Mahmood. He said that there was a need to highlight the importance of tree plantation among kids at the school level.

Shafqat said that further tree plantation would be made at greenbelts. He urged the citizens to avoid throwing waste at greenbelts.