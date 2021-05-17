close
Mon May 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2021

Girl murdered after rape in Jhang village

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2021

JHANG: A girl was raped and murdered here. Ghulam Qasim, a resident of Basti Mansoor of Mauza Dab Kalan, stated to Garh Maharaja police that a friend of his sister Azra Perveen invited him and his family to their house at Hasubalail village. The complainant stated that he along with his sister and brother-in-law visited Hasublail and ate food at the outhouse of his sister’s friend and fell unconscious.

When he regained his senses, he saw that his sister got serious injuries because the husband of her friend had allegedly raped her. The victim was shifted to a hospital where she died. The police have registered an FIR against a man and his wife for raping and killing the girl and started investigation.

Latest News

More From Pakistan